Pono Capital Three, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:PTHRU)

Pono Capital Three’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 9th. Pono Capital Three had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of PTHRU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50. Pono Capital Three has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Pono Capital Three alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Three

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter worth $11,585,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter worth about $4,463,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Three in the first quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.