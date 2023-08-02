Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Precision Drilling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 3.4 %
PDS opened at $64.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $873.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.43. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
