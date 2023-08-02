Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of PDS opened at $64.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

