Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

TSE PD opened at C$85.46 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

