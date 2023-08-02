Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

