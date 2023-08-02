ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 129,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 198% compared to the typical volume of 43,343 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

