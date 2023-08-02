Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,545.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,077,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $12,253,989,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

