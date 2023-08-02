Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Raised to €45.00 at Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Prysmian Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $20.08 on Monday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

