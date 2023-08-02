Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.4 %

KWR opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.96 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $405,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $405,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

