Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director William C. Griffiths Sells 16,071 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $985,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 19.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

