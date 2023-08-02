Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

