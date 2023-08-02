Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $5.22 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

