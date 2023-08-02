Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Shamim Ruff Sells 8,235 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
