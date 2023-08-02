Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Shamim Ruff Sells 8,235 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

