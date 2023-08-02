Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RETA. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

