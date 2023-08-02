Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Mark Butcher Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,600 ($44,421.62).

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Redde Northgate plc has a one year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.55) and a one year high of GBX 438 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £794.21 million, a PE ratio of 587.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

