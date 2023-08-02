Rede Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 614.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,060,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,323,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.98.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

