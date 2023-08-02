Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $162.76 and last traded at $162.05. Approximately 131,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 437,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,211,000 after buying an additional 1,202,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

