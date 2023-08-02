Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sally Johnson Acquires 1,563 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,878.16 ($12,682.19).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 629.20 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,243.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 627.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 584.36. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 458 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 700 ($8.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.54) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.70) to GBX 676 ($8.68) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.60) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.22) to GBX 740 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.06).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

