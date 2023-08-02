Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 187029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.11.

The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.