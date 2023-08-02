Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 187029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.11.
The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Republic Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
