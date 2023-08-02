ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $284.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.71.

ResMed stock opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $202.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,692. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 410,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

