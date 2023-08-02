Reviewing Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% Ikena Oncology N/A -43.01% -36.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ignyte Acquisition and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.81%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Ikena Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 12.38 -$68.76 million ($1.83) -2.91

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Ignyte Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

