Reviewing Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Digital and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 58.75%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Moxian (BVI)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 16.03 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -18.90 Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 260.03 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -60.81% -25.71% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Digital beats Moxian (BVI) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

