Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.