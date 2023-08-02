Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 573

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

