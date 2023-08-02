Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

