Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,471 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

