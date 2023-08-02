Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.39.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

