RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

