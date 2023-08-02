RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/27/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2023 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance
RLJ stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.
RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLJ Lodging Trust
- How to Invest in Esports
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.