Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

