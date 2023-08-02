Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

