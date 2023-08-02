Robert W. Baird Raises Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $37.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.
GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Gentex Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.97 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Gentex by 4,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
