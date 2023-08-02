Rodney David Patton Sells 2,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,527,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

