Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $91.26 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 375505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

