Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Sector Perform

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$158.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$144.71 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

