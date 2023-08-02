Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 4,131 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

On Wednesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$129.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.65. The company has a market cap of C$180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.71.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

