RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. RTX has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

