Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 5,825 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

