Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 5,825 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Read More
