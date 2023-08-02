Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Robert Neale Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,061.24).

Safestyle UK Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.25 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.39. Safestyle UK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

