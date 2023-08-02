Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Robert Neale Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,061.24).
Safestyle UK Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.25 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.39. Safestyle UK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
