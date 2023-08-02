Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $437.63 and last traded at $426.53, with a volume of 500336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

