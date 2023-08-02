SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $218.95, but opened at $225.85. SBA Communications shares last traded at $226.66, with a volume of 412,053 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.56.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

