Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SECYF opened at $5.23 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

