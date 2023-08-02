Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.23 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. Analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6351852 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

