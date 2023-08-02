Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Insider David Stevenson Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,703.17).

On Tuesday, July 25th, David Stevenson bought 100,000 shares of Secured Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,419.31).

SSIF stock opened at GBX 4.28 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 million, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.23. Secured Income Fund Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. Secured Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

