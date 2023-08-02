SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Andy Harrison Buys 104,514 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Andy Harrison purchased 104,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £795,351.54 ($1,021,121.50).
SEGRO Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 754.80 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 789.16. The company has a market cap of £9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. SEGRO Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.06).
SEGRO Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -1,687.50%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
