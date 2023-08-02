Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306 over the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

