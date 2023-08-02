ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

