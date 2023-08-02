SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $13,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

About FLEX LNG

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.