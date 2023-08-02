Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

