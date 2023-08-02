Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s current price.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.65.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$58.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.1100917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

