Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Declines By 6.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $468.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

